Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after buying an additional 596,358 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $9,388,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 186,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.4 %

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

BYD stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

