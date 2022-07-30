Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 7,629 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

