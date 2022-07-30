Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 45.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after buying an additional 129,786 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 212,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.37.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

