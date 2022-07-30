Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $53.85 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,699 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva worth $53,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Corteva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

