Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 235,502 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ecolab worth $57,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.12.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.