Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $59.85 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vodafone Group Public worth $59,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,435,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 73,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.72) in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Shares of VOD opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

