Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 377 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,564,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DTE opened at $130.30 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

