Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 2795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $470,778 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

