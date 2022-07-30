Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.75% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 641,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 78,765 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 51,462 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $834,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75.

