Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

LatAmGrowth SPAC stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.08.

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

