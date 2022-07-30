Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 718.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,761 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 130,626 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVII stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

