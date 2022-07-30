Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $771,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,126,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 149,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

