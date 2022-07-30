Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 118,366 TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of TLGY Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLGY opened at $10.03 on Friday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

