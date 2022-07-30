Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,910 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

