Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,486 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of MCAG stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

