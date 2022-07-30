Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $95.93 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

