Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.04 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

