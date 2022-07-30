Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.
Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GDNR stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $9.99.
About Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions
