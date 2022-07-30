Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.38 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 486.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,379,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,633,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 426,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

