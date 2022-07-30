The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $132.32 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.