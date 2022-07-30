Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,806 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.23% of WinVest Acquisition worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,889,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,431,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,924,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in WinVest Acquisition by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 359,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

WINV stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. WinVest Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

WinVest Acquisition Profile

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

