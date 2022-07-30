Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,075 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.71.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

