Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,993 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Upstart by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 68,098 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,469. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $24.33 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPST. FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.69.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

