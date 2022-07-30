Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $161.05 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.60 and a one year high of $167.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

