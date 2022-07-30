Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 12,110 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 178,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 548.3% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 91,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 77,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 46,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 47,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

