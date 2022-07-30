Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $1.14 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 97.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34.

National Grid Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several research firms recently commented on NGG. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Investec lowered National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,225 ($14.76) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

