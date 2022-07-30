Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

