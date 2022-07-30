Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 74,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $232.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.29. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

