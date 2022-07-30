Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,150 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 155,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.90 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

