Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $410.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.17. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

