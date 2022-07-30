Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 482 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 84,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 541,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

