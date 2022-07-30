Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.13% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 898.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $19.16 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

