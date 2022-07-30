Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,273 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

