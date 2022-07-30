Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,254 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 231,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $788,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 258,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

