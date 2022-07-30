Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 5,970 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $246.31 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.24. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

