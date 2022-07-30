Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $20,901,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 319,744 shares in the last quarter.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

NYSE ALSN opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

