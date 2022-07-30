Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.43% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,587,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 558.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 153,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,420,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $42.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

