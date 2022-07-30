Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $144.60 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.