Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

