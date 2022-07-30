Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 11,899 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

