Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 33,215 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 134,545 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,334,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 121,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 344,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 87,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,471.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

