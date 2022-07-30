Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 292.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110,555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 85,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

