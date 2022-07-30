Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $50.47 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

