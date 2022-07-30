Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 10.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equinix by 4.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Price Performance

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $703.74 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $658.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

