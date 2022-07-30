Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $40.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.