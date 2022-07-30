Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $30.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 171,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

