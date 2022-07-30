Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in Shopify by 876.9% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after buying an additional 1,958,500 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Shopify by 86,911.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after buying an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

