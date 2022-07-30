Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $142.00 at UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.19. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.