Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $142.00 at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.19. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.