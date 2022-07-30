Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $145.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.65.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after buying an additional 586,061 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.