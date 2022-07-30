Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.